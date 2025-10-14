Intersection blocked after crash involving pedestrian in Dayton

W Apple Street crash (Taylor Robertson/STAFF)
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — One person was hospitalized after being hit by a car in Dayton Monday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash happened at the intersection of W Apple Street and S Perry Street just before 11 p.m., a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

TRENDING STORIES:

The supervisor added that one person was transported to an area hospital, but it is unclear how serious their injuries are.

News Center 7 crews on scene saw a large portion of the roadway blocked by caution tape and multiple police cruisers.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!