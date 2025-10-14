Intersection blocked after crash involving pedestrian in Dayton

DAYTON — One person was hospitalized after being hit by a car in Dayton Monday night.

The crash happened at the intersection of W Apple Street and S Perry Street just before 11 p.m., a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

The supervisor added that one person was transported to an area hospital, but it is unclear how serious their injuries are.

News Center 7 crews on scene saw a large portion of the roadway blocked by caution tape and multiple police cruisers.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

We will continue to follow this story.

