Multi-county chase ends in crash in Clark County; 3 in custody

I-70 police incident (iWitness 7)
By WHIO Staff

CLARK COUNTY — A multi-county police chase ended in a crash in Clark County on Tuesday night, according to a Dayton police sergeant.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Mason Fletcher will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 11:00.

A Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed the chase started in Dayton around 6:50 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Dayton sergeant said this chase is connected to an aggravated robbery that happened on Monday.

Authorities were trying to stop the car involved, but it crashed into the back of a semi-truck after 7:30 p.m. on Interstate 70 West near US-68

The car eventually pulled over, and authorities took three people into custody.

The sergeant said they recovered several firearms that were thrown out of the car.

Photos from the scene show several cruisers on the side of the highway.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!