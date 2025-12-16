Intoxicated man arrested after fleeing from scene of serious crash, claiming his vehicle was stolen

BUTLER COUNTY — An area man was arrested after he fled from a serious crash and told police his vehicle had been stolen.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 12, a man driving a black Ford Expedition struck another vehicle in the southbound lane on U.S. Route 27 in Butler County before fleeing the scene on foot, according to a press release from the Ross Township Police Department.

The driver of the other vehicle was seriously injured and was taken to an area hospital.

The driver of the Ford Expedition, identified as Zacahry Willis, later called Butler County Dispatch and reported his vehicle stolen.

Police conducted a search of the wooded area adjacent to the Marathon Gas Station. Crews utilized a drone and K9 Blitz to search the area.

They later discovered that Willis had been picked up by another diver and was taken to Good Samaritan Western Ridge Hospital in Green Township for the non-life-threatening injuries he sustained in the crash.

Officers were able to locate Willis at the hospital and arrested him on the following charges:

Operating a Vehicle while Impaired (OVI) - first-degree misdemeanor

Aggravated Vehicular Assault - third-degree felony

Obstructing Official Business - first-degree misdemeanor

Resisting Arrest - second-degree misdemeanor

Inducing Panic - first-degree misdemeanor

Additional charges may be added by the Grand Jury.

