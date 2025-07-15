Invasive pests causing serious damage to local plants; what to look out for

Invasive pests causing serious damage to local plants; what to look out for Box tree moths, originally from Southeast Asia, are causing significant damage to gardens in Kettering.
By WHIO Staff

KETTERING — Box tree moths, originally from Southeast Asia, are causing significant damage to gardens in Kettering.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Local gardener Jocelyn Weissman has noticed these pests eating the leaves and creating webbing in her garden, prompting her to take action.

“They’ve been eating the leaves, there’s like webbing and stuff in it. And there’s all kinds of damage in it. I was a little surprised to find all of that,” Weissman said.

“If you look underneath the leaves, if you see a bunch of black egg masses, that’s box tree moth.” Joe Morrsion, regional park manager with Five Rivers MetroParks, said.

TRENDING STORIES:

The box tree moths have also been found in the Cox Arboretum, where a contractor has sprayed hundreds of boxwoods to prevent further damage.

Morrsion advised that cutting the infected parts of the plant can help it recover.

“If you start seeing some browning and a skeletonization on limbs, you can just go through and prune that out. But prune back to a good green node. Don’t just prune the dead itself out,” he said.

April through October is the active season for box tree moths, making it crucial for gardeners to be vigilant during these months.

Gardeners experiencing similar issues are encouraged to visit their local garden center for sprays to eliminate the pests.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!