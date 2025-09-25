Invasive pests detected in more Miami Valley counties

Box Tree Moth - Invasive species (Ohio Department of Agriculature)
By WHIO Staff

MIAMI VALLEY — An invasive pest threatening one of the state’s most popular landscape plants has been detected in two more Miami Valley counties.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) announced on Thursday that box tree moths have been found in four more Ohio counties, including Clark and Preble counties.

Previously, the invasive pests had been detected in Butler, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, and Warren counties.

TRENDING STORIES:

The box tree moth is from East Asia and poses a threat to boxwood plantings.

ODA said they would have plant health inspectors place traps and survey the new areas to determine the extent of the population.

The two other Ohio counties where the pests were recently found are Ashtabula and Cuyahoga counties.

The ODA said residents can look for and report any signs of infestation by:

  • Familiarize yourself with the insect’s appearance and signs of damage on boxwood shrubs.
  • Check any boxwood plants you have for signs of box tree moth life stages.
  • If you find any signs of infestation, take a picture, and report it.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!