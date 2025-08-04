Investigation continues after body found in cooler in Montgomery County

Anthony Road investigation (Malik Patterson/STAFF)
By WHIO Staff

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The investigation continues after a body was found in a cooler in Montgomery County Sunday night.

Around 7:37 p.m. Sunday, a dead body was found in the area of Manning Road and Anthony Road near Twin Creek in Jackson Township.

The Jackson Township Police requested that the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office conduct the investigation.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office also responded to the scene and removed the body for an autopsy to be performed.

The area of Anthony Road will be closed until further notice, according to the coroner’s office.

News Center 7 previously reported that there are no missing person reports in the township, according to Jackson Township police.

The matter remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

