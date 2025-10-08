Investigation continues of deadly wrong-way crash on I-70

Investigators have released additional information about a wrong-way crash on I-70 in Huber Heights that killed three people.

Wrong-way driver traveled at high rate of speed in crash that killed him, 2 others on I-70

HUBER HEIGHTS — Law enforcement continues to investigate a wrong-way crash on Interstate 70 in Huber Heights that killed three people early Sunday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz walks us through the latest information LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference on Tuesday. They said the 55-year-old at-fault driver was at a bar before the crash. He then went the wrong way on I-70.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Huber Heights police were called to the crash on I-70 eastbound near Brandt Pike around 1:13 a.m. Sunday.

The 55-year-old driver hit two vehicles, seriously injuring one driver and killing another driver and their passenger, the sheriff’s office said on Tuesday.

The at-fault driver also died.

“When I say this is catastrophic, I don’t know how else to explain it,” said Major Jeremy Roy, chief of staff with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has not released the names of the people involved in the crash.

News Center 7 spoke to the owner of The Last Queen, who identified the victims as an employee at the restaurant, Nevin Vince, and his girlfriend, Natalie.

“I think we’re in shell shock,” Adrian Shergill, said in an interview with News Center 7’s Mike Campbell.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group