Investigation leads to arrest, large seizure of narcotics

Robbie Turner
By WHIO Staff

CENTERVILLE — The Tactical Crime Suppression Unit (TCSU) announced a significant drug seizure in Montgomery County, Ohio, involving methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine.

Robbie Turner, 42, of Centerville, was arrested as part of a long-term investigation and faces multiple charges, including narcotics trafficking and weapons-related offenses.

During an investigation, the TCSU gathered evidence that reportedly showed Turner’s involvement in narcotics trafficking, according to a spokesperson for TCSU.

Investigators later executed a search warrant in the 800 block of Revere Village Court in Centerville. They seized over 1,000 grams of suspected methamphetamine, a substantial quantity of cocaine and fentanyl, and a significant amount of U.S. currency believed to be tied to narcotics sales.

A loaded firearm was also recovered during the search.

“These types of seizures have a direct impact on public safety and quality of life within our community,” said Centerville Police Chief Matt Brown.

