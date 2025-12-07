Investigation underway after body found in Ohio shed fire

FILE PHOTO Investigation underway after body found in Ohio shed fire (Alex_Schmidt/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By WHIO Staff

AKRON — A death investigation is underway after firefighters found a body in the remains of a shed fire in Ohio on Saturday.

Akron firefighters originally responded to a dumpster fire inside a shed. It was behind a vacant drug store, according to CBS affiliate WOIO in Cleveland.

When firefighters arrived, they found the shed fully engulfed.

After they extinguished the fire and the smoke cleared, firefighters found a body inside the shed, according to an Akron Fire spokesperson.

The Summit County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the body, WOIO said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

