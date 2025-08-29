Investigation underway after car found in water

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Crews are investigating after a car was found in the water in Montgomery County on Thursday.
Around 11:30 p.m., our News Center 7 crew spotted medics and MetroParks crews on scene in the 2600 block of Embury Park.
A tow truck was spotted pulling a car from the water.
We are working to learn how the car got in the water and if anyone was hurt.
