Investigation underway after car found in water

Water rescue
By WHIO Staff

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Crews are investigating after a car was found in the water in Montgomery County on Thursday.

Around 11:30 p.m., our News Center 7 crew spotted medics and MetroParks crews on scene in the 2600 block of Embury Park.

A tow truck was spotted pulling a car from the water.

We are working to learn how the car got in the water and if anyone was hurt.

