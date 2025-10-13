Investigation underway after dead body found in backyard of area home

Yellow law enforcement tape isolating crime scene. Blurred view of city, toned in red and blue police car lights
Investigation underway after dead body found in backyard of area home FILE PHOTO. (New Africa - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

RICHMOND, Indiana — An investigation is underway after a dead body was found in the backyard of an area home on Sunday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 9:07 a.m. Sunday, crews were dispatched to the 200 block of North 12th Street in Richmond, Indiana, on reports of a possible deceased person in the backyard of a residence.

TRENDING STORIES:

Upon arrival, crews found the body of a man and pronounced him dead on the scene.

The man was identified as 49-year-old Roy West of Richmond by the Wayne County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner’s office also stated that there were no obvious signs of trauma or cause of death at the scene. An autopsy has been scheduled.

The matter remains under investigation by the Richmond Police Department.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!