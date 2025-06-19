Investigation underway after police cruiser hit in Huber Heights

Police lights
Investigation underway after driver hits police cruiser in Huber Heights
By WHIO Staff

HUBER HEIGHTS — An investigation is underway after a police cruiser was hit in Montgomery County early Thursday.

A Huber Heights Police police cruiser got hit around 2:50 a.m. at Brandt Pike and Channingway Court, according to dispatchers.

No other information was available.

News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was hurt and what led to the crash.

We will update this developing story.

