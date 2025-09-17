Investigation underway after man ends up in hospital after being tased by Springfield officer

An investigation is underway after a man was allegedly tased.

SPRINGFIELD — A man is in the hospital, unconscious, after Springfield Police said he ran from a traffic stop and an officer tased him.

News Center 7’s John Bedell spoke with family and friends of the man, who identified him as Patrick Foley.

Several people reached out to our newsroom with a graphic picture of Foley in the hospital on Wednesday. It shows serious injuries to his head and face. Our team has confirmed with his family that the picture is authentic.

Police said he was injured along S. Isabella Street on Tuesday.

Angie Kibbe saw the large police presence on her block for hours on Tuesday.

“At least four cars and at least three detective cars,” Kibbe said. “Like, you can tell the difference between a cop and a detective by the way they’re dressed.”

Kibbe said the yellow police tape blocked off about the first 100 feet of S. Isabella near W. Pleasant Street.

“It went across Isabella and Pleasant Street, where the telephone poles are,” she said. “And then it went right after the alley, so where the alley is, it taped across there.”

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:00, other neighbors said that after first noticing police around 11:15 a.m., they didn’t leave until around 5 p.m.

In a release, Springfield Police said they tried stopping a truck for speeding, but the driver, identified by family and friends as Foley, took off.

Not long after that, police said they found the truck along S. Isabella Street and tried to stop the driver again.

Police said the driver ran from an officer and, after a short foot chase, the officer used his taser.

In a statement, Springfield Police emailed out just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday, the department said, “During the apprehension, the suspect sustained injuries.” He was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center and was later flown to Miami Valley Hospital.

What police did not say was how the injuries happened.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) confirmed Springfield Police asked them to investigate “an officer-involved critical incident.” That investigation is ongoing, and a BCI spokesperson confirmed they don’t identify uncharged suspects.

News Center 7 requested to speak with Springfield Police about the incident on Wednesday, but the department declined to talk on-camera.

The department said on Tuesday that the officer involved has been placed on paid administrative leave while an internal review is conducted.

