Investigation underway after person drowns at state park

Investigation underway after person drowns at state park

CLERMONT COUNTY — A person drowned at a state park on Saturday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) officers responded to reports of a possible drowning at East Fork State Park’s main beach, a spokesperson told our news partner, WCPO-TV, in Cincinnati.

TRENDING STORIES:

Upon arrival, officers found a person had been pulled from the lake in Clermont County.

Medics transported the victim to UC Medical Center, where they died, WCPO said.

The incident remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group