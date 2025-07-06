Investigation underway after person drowns at state park

CLERMONT COUNTY — A person drowned at a state park on Saturday.
Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) officers responded to reports of a possible drowning at East Fork State Park’s main beach, a spokesperson told our news partner, WCPO-TV, in Cincinnati.
Upon arrival, officers found a person had been pulled from the lake in Clermont County.
Medics transported the victim to UC Medical Center, where they died, WCPO said.
The incident remains under investigation.
