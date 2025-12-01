Investigation underway after shots fired outside local SportsPleX, clinic

GREENE COUNTY — Deputies are searching for the people responsible after a shooting that brought law enforcement from two different counties to one city on Sunday.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, police received multiple 911 calls for help, with callers saying there was a shooting outside the SportsPleX in Fairborn.

Officers arrived within minutes before calling for nearby agencies to come and help.

For over six hours, investigators blocked off parts of the SportsPleX facility and the Mercy Health emergency room.

Captain John Emery with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office told News Center 7 that multiple cars had bullet holes from the shooting.

No one was hurt in the shooting, according to the sheriff’s office.

“It was a very fast and very rapidly evolving scene that started here at the sportsplex, and then it kind of spilled into a couple of different locations, one of the locations in Clark County,” Captain Emery said.

Due to how large the scene was, investigators requested the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI) to help.

“Just due to the size of the scene, just to help us process they have, they have resources, more resources than we do,” Captain Emery said.

