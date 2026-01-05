‘It just kept getting worse and worse;’ Neighbors scared after county-wide backup call at motel

VANDALIA — Two people are in the Montgomery County Jail after a disturbance Saturday night in Vandalia that led to a Signal 99, or a county-wide call for backup.
As reported on News Center 7 Daybreak, Vandalia police officers arrived at Hawthorne Suites Hotel on Jan. 3 for a report of disorderly conduct just before 11 p.m.
A woman was told to leave the extended stay hotel after an argument broke out, and the police were called when she refused, according to a spokesperson.
She began to fight with a man, and then an officer.
When police tried to arrest her, officers said the man also allegedly attacked an officer.
A large crowd surrounded the scene to watch the events unfold, prompting officers to call a Signal 99 for backup.
Brenda Keller, a neighbor in the area, said she has never heard an argument like that.
“It just kept getting worse and worse,” said Keller.
Keller, a neighbor, said that she was terrified.
“I am still so baffled that nobody got hurt. That’s how bad it was,” said Keller.
