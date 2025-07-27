‘It seemed very urgent;’ Several people get emergency alert by accident

'It seemed very urgent;' Several people get emergency alert by accident
By WHIO Staff

MIAMI VALLEY — Several people across the region accidentally got an emergency alert.

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson spoke with people this afternoon. He has their reaction and the latest information about what happened tonight on News Center 7 at 11:00.

Warren County deputies believe a computer glitch is the reason several areas got the areas.

People were told to get inside, lock their doors, windows, and stay inside.

News Center 7 staff in Greene and northern Warren counties said they got this alert.

Mike Haney lives in Bellbrook. He told Patterson his wife called him on his way home.

“It seemed very urgent and very like, pay attention to this. There’s a problem, kind of an announcement. So, it scared her,” he said.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office told WCPO in Cincinnati that a man has been arrested after an hours-long police standoff prompted emergency alerts to be sent across parts of the region.

We will update this story.

