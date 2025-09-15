‘It was a blur;’ Driver describes moment he crashed truck into area home

WAYNESVILLE — A driver said his brakes went out and caused him to crash into an area home.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, the crash happened on Bellbrook Road in Waynesville on Saturday.

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson spoke with Matt Eakins, the driver. He said he was on his way to work at Kings Island.

“I work on the roller coasters and all that stuff. So, it’s a really cool and fun job. And that’s where I was headed this morning,” he said.

Eakins drives on Bellbrook Road every day.

“I just come down those country roads, because it’s easy to get to work that way for me,” he told Patterson.

But as he faced some trouble as he approached a stop sign, where the road split.

“I go to hit the brake on my truck, and all of a sudden it goes to the floor,” said Eakins.” There’s no stopping power. There’s nothing. The cruise control shuts off, but the rest of the truck is not slowing down.”

He told Patterson that he remained calm.

“My first reaction is, pump the brake,” said Eakins. “Unfortunately, it’s not doing anything. Slam on the emergency brake. And by that time, I’m already at the stop sign.”

Before he knew it, Eakins went through a guardrail, a detached garage, and into a home.

“It was so fast; it was a blur. But it was, you know, bang, bang, bang, right, you know, then and now, as far as that, it was, it was really scary,” he said. “I got out, yelled out, ‘Hey, is there anybody in there?’”

Eakins told Patterson that he called 911 and his insurance company. He is thankful that no resident was downstairs when the crash happened.

“Nobody got hurt,” he said. “This is all monetary, you know, replacement stuff. You know, we don’t have to be upset at each other about something that was out of our control.”

Eakins told Patterson that he is fine and worked around the house with his family the rest of the day. As for his truck, he’s going to see if he can fix it.

