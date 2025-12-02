‘It was disheartening;’ local businesses see a decrease on Small Business Saturday

Some local retailers called Small Business Saturday a "disappointment" and closed early due to a lack of customers.

DAYTON — Local businesses are disappointed this year after “Small Business Saturday”, due to the lack of customers in their stores.

One business owner, Emily Mendenhall, is the owner of Lily’s.

Mendenhall said she closed her store early because they didn’t have many customers.

She said she posted about the low turnout on social media.

“We do what we can. And one thing that is exciting is when posted about it, not just encouraging words but a lot of good feedback,” said Mendenhall.

Despite Black Friday shoppers breaking sales records, small businesses like Lily’s did not see the same turnout.

“It was disheartening to see how much was spent on Black Friday. But I also understand for those big ticketed items, people are like this is my time to get it,” said Mendenhall.

Small Business Saturday is an opportunity to support local independent stores after Black Friday shopping.

Mendenhall thinks she knows why the turnout was so low on Saturday.

“The University of Michigan and OSU game was moved to the same day, it has gone down,” said Mendenhall.

She said some people have given the idea of maybe doing an Oregon District or Downtown Dayton small business Sunday instead.

The president of the Oregon District Business Association said she noticed a change in shopping habits.

“I have seen a shift in people being really intentional when spending money, which has been really lovely. A lot of people are giving the gift of experience,” said Nikki Stargel.

Many local businesses in the Oregon District are planning to collaborate more on events and deals to bring more shoppers out.

