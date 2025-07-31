‘It was preventable;’ Father one of ex-bus driver’s accusers says he drugged his son

‘It was preventable;’ Father one of ex-bus driver’s accuser says he drugged his son

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The father of an alleged victim of a former school bus driver accused of sex-related crimes involving several underage boys is speaking out after nearly 100 formal charges were filed against him.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Matthew Hunt, a former bus driver for Northmont City Schools, has been accused of rape and sexual battery of at least nine boys.

Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. said Hunt would meet the boys in his job as a bus driver, but court documents obtained on Thursday and the parent of one of Hunt’s accusers tell News Center 7 that Hunt also gave drugs to some of the underage boys.

“My son was hurt by a bus driver who should never have been allowed near any children,” the father, who News Center 7 is not naming to ensure the anonymity of his son, said.

The father said the whole situation was “preventable.”

“It was preventable, the system failed him,” the father said.

The father is upset that somehow Northmont Schools never learned that Hunt had been forced to resign as a bus driver with Vandalia-Butler Schools because of inappropriate conduct with a student there.

Prosecutors told News Center 7 on Wednesday that Hunt lied by failing to admit that episode on his Northmont job application.

“As a parent, I should have seen it,” he said. “It’s hard.”

Prosecutors said Hunt would gain students’ trust as the bus driver, offer them a job, then groom them for sexual activity.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:00, the parent Mike Campbell spoke to said Hunt also gave his son drugs. That backs up what an investigator wrote about another victim in a Vandalia Municipal Court document uncovered on Thursday.

The investigator wrote that Hunt “did engage in sexual intercourse, including intercourse by force and after the victim had been given ecstasy, in multiple locations throughout Montgomery County.”

“He was a mastermind in it. He was a manipulator. He thought he could get away with it and he has for years,” the father said. “When I found out, I told him, I mean, he’s lucky they got a hold of him.”

Hunt faces 82 counts of rape, sexual battery, and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. He remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

