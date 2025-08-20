Italian restaurant announces grand opening in area this week

WARREN COUNTY — A new Italian restaurant is set to open in the area this week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Troni’s Italian Bistro announced in a social media post that it will officially open on Aug. 22 in Warren County.

It will host a grand opening at the 3800 block of Lower Market Street in Lebanon.

TRENDING STORIES:

“This journey hasn’t been easy, but every step has been worth it—and we couldn’t have done it without the support of our amazing community,” the restaurant said.

The Troni family also operates Troni’s Italian Restaurant in Kettering on Dorothy Lane.

They said on Facebook that it is currently closed until Sept. 22 as they “focus on getting our second location up and running!”

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group