‘It’s about people;’ Convention Center update to increase business

DAYTON — The Dayton Convention Center underwent renovations and is ready to host the first events since the renovations.

The Montgomery County Convention Facilities authority leaders hope the new center will bring in more people than before.

Pamela Plageman, the executive director, said the convention center is being booked out in years in advance for events.

“Lots of new business is already on the books for 2025 and 2026. And then all the way to 2030 and 2031, we have folks booking out,” said Plageman.

Plageman said she was thankful for the voter-approved hotel and motel taxes that helped to make the 45 million renovation a reality.

She said the sparkling three-story center should attract more investment.

“Now, when we have or are flanked by two national brand hotels, that’s really going to help drive more convention business and interest downtown,” said Plageman.

The Concord hospitality is close to confirming a partner for the 12-story, 197-room hotel that is planned for Fifth and Jefferson next to the Oregon garage, Plageman confirms.

Another hotel may be in the works in the planned development across Main Street near the old Fidelity building.

“And we’re really just focused on that block, really. It’s the gateway to Main Street. It ties in with the City, the County, all the local stakeholders,” said Plageman.

The proposed hotels do not include the work that has been done to the Vitality hotel, which is connected to the Convention Center.

They are working to renovate beyond the 109 rooms that are currently open.

Leaders believe that with all the hard work done, they can turn the area into a Convention Center District.

“It’s all about the staff and the experience that people have with people. It’s about people,” said Plageman.

