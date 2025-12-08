It’s been 11 days of below average temperatures... how it compares to last year

Continuing to track a stretch of cold weather
By Ryan Marando

DAYTON — On an average year from July 1 to December 8, Dayton has about 240 total hours of feels like temperatures below 26 degrees. This year has had a 30% increase as compared to last year’s hours! Hey it’s Stormcenter 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

So far, Dayton has had 11 days in a row of temperatures being below average. That started on Thanksgiving and is going to continue easily for the next week or more. Our average high as of December 8 is 44.

Once we make it to 14 days, that’ll be the longest stretch this year of consecutive days below average.

I wanted to take it a step further since it seems like winter has arrived early. I look at the total hours Dayton has spent with feels like temperatures below 26 degrees. In 2024 from July 1 to December 8, Dayton spent 211 hours total with feels like temperatures below 26 degrees. This year, in 2025, we’ve had 311! That’s a 32% increase and well above the average total hours of 240 by this date.

The cold feels like temperatures are easily going to continue where some areas by this weekend could be below zero.

