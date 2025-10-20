‘It’s been hard;’ Bride says local wedding photographer missed multiple deadlines for photos

More women are coming forward about a wedding photographer who they say didn’t hold up their end of the deal.

In all, these women told News Center 7’s John Bedell that they have a group of 34 couples impacted who have connected.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, Bedell has talked to five of the brides and heard from several more since the initial report.

One bride said Alexis Shelton, with New Carlisle based Patty Ann Photography, has blown past several deadlines she set to return the photos.

Danielle Stasiak, of North Ridgeville, is a newlywed.

“We got married July 25,” she said.

She shared pictures and a video with the I-Team that friends and family took during her wedding.

But she hasn’t received the full set of pictures she hired a professional to shoot.

“She had some excuses. There were some family issues going on,” Stasiak said.

She has only received sneak peaks.

“I did get an email on Saturday that I would have the pictures by that night. Still I have no pictures from her,” Stasiak said. “It’s been a couple of times she said she would get our pictures like that weekend or that night and she did not deliver the pictures.”

Stasiak filed one of the 15 consumer complaints with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office against Shelton.

Nearly everyone said they paid Shelton for pictures she didn’t deliever, or even show up to shoot. And then they stopped hearing back from her.

The I-Team has talked to several of those brides.

“It made me feel incredibly stressed out and I was very disappointed,” Lindsey Szczesniak, of Sagamore Hills, said.

“It sucks because your pictures for your wedding are one of the most important things,” Ashley Rank, of Xenia, said.

“We just felt very hurt. And I also -- still in the wedding planning process -- now I don’t know who I can and can’t trust,” Alexys Emerson, of Miamisburg, said.

The I-Team talked with Shelton on the phone Monday.

Bedell asked if the brides whose weddings she did shoot will be getting their photos.

“Absolutely. Yep. And then I have actually two that are being sent out today. Those are the last two that will be done. And everybody should be up to date,” Shelton said.

She previously told Bedell that a personal situation at home is why she couldn’t fulfill wedding-related duties.

She also said that she’s stopped the business and has processed all refunds on her end.

The I-Team knows of two brides that have gotten their money back, but are aware of several others who are still waiting for either a refund or their pictures.

“It’s been hard. To see people that I know that have gotten married and seeing that they’ve gotten their wedding pictures and I just would give anything to look back on those moments,” Stasiak said.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office told the I-Team, “We can neither confirm or deny the existence of an investigation.”

But the I-Team knows they’re involved because several brides, including Stasiak, said after filing their consumer complaints, the office has reached out to them asking for more information.

However Shelton said Monday that she hasn’t heard for the office.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

