‘It’s been a shock;’ Increased rent forces closure of school supply store

United Art and Education
By WHIO Staff

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — United Art and Education, a local school supply store in Washington Township, is closing its doors after 25 years due to rising rent costs.

The store will shut down operations on September 13th, following a 20% closing sale.

The decision not to renew the lease at Washington Park Plaza has left employees like Bailey Hodges, a Senior Associate, shocked and searching for new jobs.

News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins talked to employees and customers who are shocked by the closure announcement on News Center 7 starting at 5:00.

Hodges, who worked her way up from cashier to senior associate in three years, expressed her surprise at the closure, especially after the store’s successful back-to-school season with over $100,000 in sales.

The impact of rising rent costs has led to the loss of a longstanding community resource.

