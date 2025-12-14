‘It’s going to freeze;’ Extreme cold next concern after heavy snow

MIAMI VALLEY — People had big concerns heading out on the roads Saturday night after snow moved through the area on Saturday.

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson is checking driving conditions inside Storm Tracker 7. He has the latest tonight on News Center 7 at 11:00.

People planned and got their shopping done early. They planned to stay home on Sunday due to the very cold temperatures.

Megan Hart and Rob Broley said they try to do a staycation every few weeks. This time, it was during a snowstorm.

“Cocktails and cheese and games,” Broley told Patterson. “That’s the weekend.”

The snow is keeping plowing companies busy across the region.

Dustin Petrey owns a snowplowing company in Greene County.

He said that he was hired to clean off 20 properties this weekend.

“Right now, you just keep all the main drags and everything clear until they close, and then you come back whenever they close and get everything clear and then salt it and everything,” he said.

Petrey said that the hardest day will be Sunday because of the temperature drop.

“Yeah, it’s going to freeze,” he said. “When it freezes, it’s going to be a lot harder to get off.”

Multiple vehicles slid off the roads on Saturday.

