‘It’s horrifying;’ Former band director learns punishment for sexually assaulting student

EATON — A former band director has learned how long he will spend behind bars for sexually abusing a student.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, Paul Bingle was sentenced to 13 to 17 years in prison and must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Bingle had been a teacher with Eaton Community Schools since 1999.

He changed his plea to guilty last week, admitting to sexual battery and inappropriate sexual conduct involving a minor.

That move saved his victim from testifying at trial, and the prosecutor dropped a few other charges against him.

“I’m glad it’s over, it’s done,” the victim’s mother said.

It is WHIO’s policy not to identify victims of sexual assault, but the mother of the teenage victim and her sister agreed to speak with us.

“It’s horrifying because you know you teach your kids that they can go to teachers with anything, right? And now this,” the mother said.

She told News Center 7’s Mike Campbell that her medical issues made it difficult to get her daughter to band practice.

Bingle stepped forward and volunteered to pick up the teen.

Police and prosecutors said Bingle took advantage of that role, pressuring the teen to let him touch her and then eventually engage in sex.

Other concerned adults brought concerns to school officials, who called police and launched an investigation over the summer.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Bingle was arrested in late July.

The victim and her family believe Bingle had more plans.

“He made a plan, a whole plan. That’s why he didn’t get out on bond, he told people. He would take her and go to Canada,” the family said.

That won’t happen now, as Bingle will be heading to an Ohio prison.

The victim’s mother called Bingle a master manipulator.

“One of the biggest things he told her is, ‘If your mom ever finds out, she’s going to be disappointed,’ and ‘her health’s not the best, and it might kill her,’” the mother said.

