‘It’s hotter in there than outside;’ Residents dealing with A/C issues at local apartment complex

DAYTON — It is another day of extreme heat.

Some residents are dealing with air conditioning issues at a Dayton apartment complex.

Several people who live at the Wentworth Hi-Rise told News Center 7 that the air conditioning broke last week.

“It’s so muggy, I’d rather be out here sweating than in there,” said Brandon McNichols. “It’s hotter in there than outside.”

One resident told our news crew that she is worried about how the heat’s impact could have on older residents.

“I don’t want to see all these paramedics coming in and taking transport and these elderly to hospitals because of heat exhaustion,” said Laci Northern. “It feels like a thousand degrees in that building.”

Jennifer Heapy, CEO of Greater Dayton Premier Management, sent News Center 7 the following statement:

<i>We are aware of the air conditioning challenges at the Wentworth Hi-Rise and want to assure our residents that we are taking this situation very seriously.</i> <i>While the building’s central air conditioning system is still operational, it is unfortunately not able to perform at full capacity due to the extreme outdoor temperatures.</i> <i>As soon as we became aware of the issue, we took immediate action. A qualified contractor has been on-site to determine a way to restore the system to its full functionality. In addition, we are working with a separate contractor to provide a mobile, building-wide air conditioning unit to provide additional relief. We have also engaged an engineering firm to assess the entire system and recommend a long-term solution to ensure this does not happen again.</i> <i>Understanding the urgent needs of our most vulnerable residents, we are working to distribute individual mobile air conditioning units to those who are elderly or disabled and will also have a cooling station in the community room by the end of the day.</i> <i>We recognize how difficult this situation is difficult for our residents as we work through both immediate and sustainable solutions. The health and well-being of our residents remains our top priority and we are committed to resolving this as quickly and effectively as possible.</i>

We will continue to update this story.

