‘It’s just not needed;’ People express concerns about proposed gas station in Huber Heights

Local leaders are now one step closer to deciding on a potential gas station development.

HUBER HEIGHTS — Local leaders are now one step closer to deciding on a potential gas station development.

As reported on News Center 7 Daybreak and 11:00, the Huber Heights Planning Commission said it didn’t think a QuikTrip gas station should open in the city.

The company applied to build at the old Frisch’s site along Old Troy Pike.

The proposed site for QuikTrip is less than a mile away from three other stations in the city.

News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz said that neighbors showed up at Tuesday’s planning commission meeting.

A man voiced his concerns.

“Driving down the road and you see a gas station here, here, here, here, here … It’s just not needed,” said Jeffrey Weese. “And I feel like for a while, it’s been very clear on social media, in person, everywhere you see - it’s complaints.”

QuikTrip said it wanted to build in a different part of the city. A planning commission member was not impressed.

“It has nothing to do whatsoever with your operation, I think you’re a very good quality company, but I just don’t like this location because of the traffic,” said Jan Vargo, Vice Chair of the Huber Heights planning commission.

The deal isn’t off the table.

At the next city council meeting, the members of the commission will tell council members why they believe it isn’t a good idea.

We will continue to update this story.

