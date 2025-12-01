‘It’s just terrible;’ Young boy, grandmother seriously injured in Dayton dog attack

By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — A mother is speaking out after a family member’s dog attacked her child and grandmother last week.

Markeisha Favors said this was just a “tragic mistake.”

As previously reported by News Center 7, the incident happened in the 400 block of Leland Avenue on Nov. 26.

Family members said the dogs were friendly before the attack.

Favors said her son, Marquise, and her grandmother, Denise, are the two victims of the attack.

Marquise and Denise stayed in the house while the dogs were in the backyard.

Favors said her 9-year-old son went out in the backyard to grab his bike. Both dogs somehow got free and attacked him.

"I’m just so hurt for like... I’m surprised I’m not crying now, telling you what happened cause it’s just terrible," Favors said.

