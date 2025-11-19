‘It’s kinda bittersweet’; New justice center opens in honor of late sheriff

‘It’s kinda bittersweet’; New justice center opens in honor of late sheriff Greene County opened a new justice center on Wednesday afternoon. The center is named after the late Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer.
By WHIO Staff

XENIA — Greene County opened a new justice center on Wednesday afternoon.

The center is named after the late Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer, who held the position for almost 20 years.

The 75 million dollar project added more than 280 beds, upgraded facilities, and created enough space for multiple departments to work under one roof.

“It’s kinda bittersweet today, with Gene gone. But everyone was thinking of him today,” said Governor Mike DeWine.

DeWine said the facility will help Gene’s team to better serve the county.

The Greene County Gene Fisher Justice Center will start accepting inmates in December.

