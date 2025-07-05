‘It’s very important;’ Thousands celebrate Fourth of July

GREENE COUNTY — Many across the Miami Valley celebrated Independence Day.

In 1971, Maria Escalon became a U.S. citizen.

She said she does not take this day for granted.

“It’s very important to celebrate a nation that has given us the opportunity to really be somebody that we couldn’t be in our country,” Escalon said.

She tries to make it to Shawnee Park every Fourth of July.

Her granddaughter, Justice Foster, loves the event.

“They have the bounce houses and stuff, and they have food here,” she said.

The Xenia Rotary Club hosted the Sonycalb Memorial Fireworks Festival, promising something for everyone.

“It’s usually about 30 minutes, but the grand finale is none like I’ve seen in this region before,” Fox said.

People in Beavercreek kicked off the holiday with a parade, followed by fireworks in the park.

Michael Smith shares his birthday with the country.

“Nineteen seventy-four, so I missed the bicentennial by two years,” Michael Smith said.

