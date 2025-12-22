‘It’s wild;’ Neighbors speak out after person seriously injured in shooting in Montgomery Co.

Neighbors are in shock after a person was seriously injured in a shooting in Montgomery County on Sunday.

HARRISON TWP. — Neighbors are in shock after a person was seriously injured in a shooting in Montgomery County on Sunday.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, the scene was surrounded by yellow caution tape for hours. Deputies cleared the scene around 8 p.m. on Sunday.

As previously reported by News Center 7, deputies responded to the Meadows of Catalpa just after 445 p.m.

News Center’s Taylor Robertson was at the scene for several hours on Sunday.

She said that no one was allowed into the leasing office. Deputies blocked off the main entrance with yellow caution tape.

Clarence Oyelese said he moved to the area six months ago.

“It’s wild,” he said.

He sees lights and sirens every day flying by in Harrison Township.

“I’m talking about all day long,” he said. “Every day I come to work in this area, it’s like a shooting, or a fire, or something.”

He told Robertson that he saw it again on Sunday.

“I didn’t hear any gunshots,” he said. “But it was like, a lot of police.”

At the scene, Robertson saw a woman approach the deputies and ask what had happened. She told them someone close to her may have been hurt there.

Robertson heard the deputy tell her that someone was taken to the hospital, and she left.

The sheriff’s office told News Center 7 that deputies found someone laying in the grass when they arrived. They started working to save his life.

Medics to him to the hospital with serious injuries.

“It’s a crazy world,” said Oyelese. “So, I just feel like, I mean, you got people carrying guns anyway, CCW. It’s open carry, but I mean, people are just trying to protect themselves; some people just use them in the wrong way.”

We will continue to update this developing story.

