County officials are seeking $100 million to upgrade their jail, which they said is in desperate need of upgrades.

‘It’s worn out;’ County asking for $100M to upgrade jail

MIAMI COUNTY — County officials are seeking $100 million to upgrade their jail, which they said is in desperate need of upgrades.

The Miami County Jail, constructed in 1972, requires significant renovations to meet current standards, Sheriff Dave Duchak said.

The facility’s current capacity is limited to 42 inmates due to space constraints, despite having enough beds for over 100.

“It’s worn out. All the mechanics are worn out. It’s just not in good condition,” Duchak said.

Sheriff Dave Duchak highlighted several issues during a tour of the jail, including worn-down cell blocks and insufficient medical facilities.

The proposed upgrades would add 32 beds and improve medical treatment areas, allowing inmates to receive care on-site.

The estimated cost of the upgrades is approximately $100 million, which may require a sales tax increase.

Duchak explained that this approach would distribute the tax burden more broadly, including contributions from non-residents who shop in the county.

The sheriff warned that delaying the project could lead to higher costs due to inflation, labor shortages, and supply chain issues.

He cited the Warren County Jail, built less than a decade ago, which was larger and cost about half as much as the current estimate for Miami County.

The decision on whether to proceed with the jail upgrades and potential sales tax increase will ultimately rest with Miami County voters.

