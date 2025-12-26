Jewelry store closing its doors after over 170 years in Greene County

XENIA — A local jewelry shop will close after being open for over 170 years.

Tiffany’s has been in the same location on W. Main Street in Xenia since 1981.

It has a long history of serving Xenia since the 1840s, according to its website.

“The store started as an Optometrist and variety store and became a jewelry store in 1879,” the store said. “We have since added a boutique in 2015, along with several new product lines.”

The jewelry store announced on social media earlier this month that its final day of business is on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31.

Tom Swigart told Patterson what it meant to see everyone come by when the store had Customer Appreciation Day last week.

“It’s pretty emotional,” he said.

