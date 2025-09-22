‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ returning to ABC after suspension

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 08: Jimmy Kimmel, host and executive producer of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and host of the "90th Oscars", speaks onstage during the ABC Television/Disney portion of the 2018 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 8, 2018 in Pasadena, California.

After the Walt Disney Company “indefinitely” suspended the show last week, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” is returning to air on Tuesday.

Kimmel’s show was suspended over his remarks surrounding the alleged assassin of Charlie Kirk.

The Walt Disney Company issued the following statement Monday regarding Jimmy Kimmel Live!

“Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country. It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive. We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday.”

