Joby Aviation plans to double electric air taxi manufacturing in Dayton, California facilities

DAYTON — Air taxis are becoming a reality, and Joby Aviation will soon be building them in Dayton.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s John Bedell spoke with local leaders about the progress, live on News Center 7 at 6:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

Joby Aviation is taking the next step toward full operations in the Miami Valley.

The company told News Center 7 on Wednesday that it plans to double its manufacturing capacity in the United States.

Joby said its goal is to produce four full air taxis a month by 2027.

They’ll be using their facilities in Dayton and California to do that.

News Center 7’s John Bedell talked to Julie Sullivan, with the Dayton Development Coalition, about Joby’s investment in the community after their latest announcement on Wednesday.

“They have the ability to take advantage of our strong manufacturing heritage, the expertise that our region can offer to them as they ramp up operations. And it’s a lot of highly skilled, high-wage jobs,” Sullivan said.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group