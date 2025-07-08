Joe Burrow canceled $3M Batmobile purchase after burglary at Ohio home

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 09: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals warms up before kickoff against the Dallas Cowboys during an NFL football game at AT&T Stadium on December 9, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow says the burglary at his home late last year caused him to change his mind about a multi-million dollar purchase.

Burrow revealed in the new season of Netflix’s “Quarterback” that in the wake of the burglary at his home, he canceled his planned purchase of a fully functioning replica Batmobile, ESPN reported.

“I didn’t end up getting the Batmobile because I just had other things I wanted to deal with at that point,” Burrow said.

Bleacher Report reported the replica was valued at around $3 million.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Burrow’s Hamilton County home was burglarized on Dec. 9, 2024, while he was in Dallas playing the Cowboys.

Nearly $300,000 worth of jewelry and clothing was taken.

In this season of the documentary series, Burrow is seen speaking with former defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo at practice about what was going through his head when he learned the news of the burglary.

“Freaking pumped up after a big win, walk in (to the locker room), first thing I hear ... we catch a freaking break, and then I come back to that. Brutal,” Burrow said.

Items believed to be taken on same day as Joe Burrow home break-in

Burrow also said most of the items stolen were insured pieces of jewelry, our news partners at WCPO reported.

“They could have stolen way worse things than that,” Burrow said.

Federal charges were filed against three of the four Chilean men accused of the burglary at Burrow’s home. Officials later announced that those men were connected to burglaries at the homes of other prominent athletes.

The three men are believed to be part of a South American Theft Group transporting stolen goods interstate and falsifying records in a federal investigation.

