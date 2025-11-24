Joe Burrow expected to make return on Thanksgiving

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 07: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals looks to pass during the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns during the game at Huntington Bank Field on September 07, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is expected to make his return to the field this week.

Head coach Zac Taylor said in his news conference on Monday that he anticipates Burrow will play in the Bengals’ game against the Baltimore Ravens on Thanksgiving.

“He looks like he’s in good shape right now to be ready to go,” Taylor said.

Thursday will mark Burrow’s first action since he was injured against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 14.

Burrow suffered a toe injury during the second quarter of that game and was placed on the Injured Reserve list two days later.

He returned to practice in a limited capacity two weeks ago.

The Bengals, who now have a 3-8 record, have won one game since Burrow’s injury. They began starting backup quarterback Jake Browning before making a trade with the Cleveland Browns for Joe Flacco.

In a press conference on Monday, Taylor said the Bengals will be without wide receiver Tee Higgins and defensive end Trey Hendrickson. Higgins suffered a concussion in the Bengals’ loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday. Hendrickson will miss his fourth game in a row with a hip injury.

