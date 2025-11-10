Joe Burrow returns to practice in limited capacity

Cincinnati Bengals v Cleveland Browns CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 07: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals looks to pass during the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns during the game at Huntington Bank Field on September 07, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) (Jason Miller/Getty Images)
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals’ quarterback Joe Burrow is returning to practice in a limited capacity, the team announced Monday.

With the move, the Bengals began the 21-day period that allows Burrow to begin limited practice without counting toward the team’s 53-man roster.

Burrow suffered a toe injury during the second quarter of the Bengals’ game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 14. The team placed him on the Injured Reserve list two days later.

Head coach Zac Taylor told the media that he’s “excited to get him out here.”

Cincinnati has gone 1-6 in Burrow’s absence. They began starting backup quarterback Jake Browning before making a trade with the Cleveland Browns for Joe Flacco.

