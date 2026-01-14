John Mellencamp bringing Greatest Hits tour to Ohio

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MAY 16: John Mellencamp performs onstage during the GRAMMY Hall Of Fame Gala at The Beverly Hilton on May 16, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

CINCINNATI — Music legend John Mellencamp is hitting the road this summer, and he’s bringing his tour to Ohio.

Mellencamp’s “Dancing Worlds Tour - The Greatest Hits” will be making stops at 19 U.S. cities, including Cincinnati.

He’ll be performing at Riverbend Music Center on Sunday, July 19.

“The tour marks the first time Mellencamp will be performing all his most beloved songs in a single night, some of which haven’t been played live in many years,” Music & Event Management, Inc. (MEMI) said in a release.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets on Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. until Jan. 22 at 10 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Jan. 23 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com and Riverbend.org.

