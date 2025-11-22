Joint traffic detail to take place on busy state route

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Law enforcement will conduct joint traffic enforcement operations on State Route 48 this weekend.

The enforcement will take place on Saturday, November 22nd, from 6:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.

Dayton Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and Ohio State Highway Patrol will be a part of the enforcement.

The collaboration aims to reduce deadly crashes and suppress crime on the roads, according to a media release.

