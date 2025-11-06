Journey announces farewell tour, plans 2 stops in Ohio

AUSTIN, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 22: Journey is seen on stage during their 50th Anniversary Tour at Moody Center on February 22, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rob Loud/Getty Images for Journey)

OHIO — After more than five decades, Journey has announced they’re saying goodbye with a massive nationwide farewell tour.

“The wait is over - JOURNEY is hitting the road on our FINAL FRONTIER TOUR!” the legendary classic rock band shared on social media.

Journey will be at Nationwide Arena in Columbus on March 16 and Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati on June 13.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets starting Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. General sale starts on Nov. 14 at 10 a.m.

A limited number of exclusive VIP Packages will be available, offering premium reserved tickets, custom merchandise and more.

