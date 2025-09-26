Judge approves settlement in wrongful death claim of man who died in jail custody

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — He died while in custody at the Montgomery County Jail.

Now, court records show a judge has approved a settlement in a wrongful death claim from Christian Black’s family.

According to a meeting agenda, Montgomery County Commissioners will vote Tuesday to authorize a payment to Black’s mother and the family’s lawyer, Michael Wright, for $7 million.

News Center 7 has been following this story since Black died in March.

Black was arrested by Englewood Police after crashing a stolen car, jumping a fence, and trying to swim away from officers.

The sheriff’s office said he had repeated confrontations with corrections officers after being booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

They said he repeatedly banged his head against his cell door and again tried to fight staff, prompting them to tase and use pepper spray on him before putting him in a restraint chair.

Black lost consciousness and was rushed to the hospital. He died two days later, on March 26.

His manner of death was ruled a homicide by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, which also determined that his cause of death was mechanical and positional asphyxia.

Ten jail employees were placed on leave, six of whom have since returned to work.

News Center 7 reached out to Wright, who declined to comment.

News Center 7 also reached out to Montgomery County and received the following statement from Montgomery County Administrator Michael Colbert:

“Our hearts go out to Christian Black’s family and to everyone affected by this loss. On Tuesday, the Montgomery County Board of County Commissioners (BCC) will review a proposed settlement for approval.

It is important to note that daily jail operations fall solely under the Sheriff’s authority and remain subject to regulation by multiple state and federal agencies. Likewise, correctional officer training and the coordinated training between officers and NaphCare staff fall under the sheriff’s responsibility, and it is his duty to ensure these requirements are carried out effectively.

While the BCC does not control jail operations and does not have the authority to alter jail policies or procedures, we will continue advocating for improvements that ensure the safety and dignity of those in custody.

One of the most significant steps the BCC has taken is the creation of the new, nearly $20 million Behavioral Health Unit inside the jail. The new behavioral health and medical wing is expanding medical beds from 12 to 112.

In addition, the county is investing in the Safety Net Portal to improve care coordination across health systems, the justice system and behavioral health providers.

Both initiatives come from the Behavioral Health Task Force, which is made up of healthcare providers, community leaders and partners.

These efforts are part of a broader commitment to address ongoing behavioral health needs in the community and create a safer, more supportive environment within the jail.”

We will continue to follow this story.

