Judge pauses intoxicating hemp ban, smoke shops feeling temporary relief

DAYTON — Smoke shops can sell intoxicating hemp for the next two weeks

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins spoke to a local smoke shop. She will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:30.

Workers at Smokers Plus were taking intoxicating hemp off the shelves but now they’re putting it back.

TRENDING STORIES:

A Franklin County Judge granted a 14-day pause on Gov. Mike DeWine’s intoxicating hemp ban.

Meaning stores can continue to sell Delta 8, Delta 9 and Delta 10 until Oct. 28.

This story will be updated.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group