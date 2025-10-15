Judge pauses intoxicating hemp ban, smoke shops feeling temporary relief

Delta 8 products might be banned on the federal level.
Delta 8 Delta 8 products
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Smoke shops can sell intoxicating hemp for the next two weeks

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins spoke to a local smoke shop. She will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:30.

Workers at Smokers Plus were taking intoxicating hemp off the shelves but now they’re putting it back.

TRENDING STORIES:

A Franklin County Judge granted a 14-day pause on Gov. Mike DeWine’s intoxicating hemp ban.

Meaning stores can continue to sell Delta 8, Delta 9 and Delta 10 until Oct. 28.

This story will be updated.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!