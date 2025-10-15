Judge pauses intoxicating hemp ban, smoke shops feeling temporary relief

DAYTON — Smoke shops can sell intoxicating hemp for the next two weeks
Workers at Smokers Plus were taking intoxicating hemp off the shelves but now they’re putting it back.
A Franklin County Judge granted a 14-day pause on Gov. Mike DeWine’s intoxicating hemp ban.
Meaning stores can continue to sell Delta 8, Delta 9 and Delta 10 until Oct. 28.
