Judge rules mom, boyfriend competent to stand trial in death of 7-year-old boy

DAYTON — Criminal proceedings will be allowed to continue in the case of a 7-year-old non-verbal autistic boy who was found dead in July.

Family members were at the competency hearing for the mother and boyfriend facing charges, and spoke to News Center 7's Mike Campbell. Angry family members say they're still pushing for justice for Hershall

Ashley Johnson, the mother of 7-year-old Hershall Creehbaum, and her boyfriend, Michael Kendrick, are facing charges in relation to Creachbaum’s death.

Creachbaum’s remains were found at the McClure Street bridge in July after he had been reported missing.

Kendrick reportedly led investigators to Cheachbaum’s remains just hours after he first called 911, claiming the boy had been kidnapped.

Johnson and Kendrick both requested competency hearings in early October, according to court documents.

On Thursday, both Johnson and Kendrick were found competent to stand trial in the Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas.

