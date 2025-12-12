Judge suspends plea hearing for gas station shootout suspect after he disputes case facts

DAYTON — During a plea deal hearing Friday afternoon, a federal judge stopped everything when a suspect in a shootout at a local gas station disputed the facts.

Walter Rodgers, 35, appeared in federal court on Friday. He’s facing one count of illegally possessing a firearm after being convicted of a felony crime.

In court, Rodgers told the judge that what everyone thinks they know about the gunfire is wrong.

As News Center 7 previously reported, he was arrested following a shootout at the Sunoco gas station on E. Third Street in September.

