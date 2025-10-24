Jury convicts Ohio teacher of assaulting student with nonverbal autism

MARION COUNTY — A special education teacher in Ohio has been convicted of assaulting a student.

Jodi Grafmiller, a teacher at Hayes Elementary School in Marion County, was originally charged with misdemeanor endangering children and assault after being caught on camera slapping a student with nonverbal autism last year, our news WBNS reported.

The charges were later upgraded to one count of felony assault.

A classroom aide witnessed the assault and urged Grafmiller to report it, according to prosecutors.

“Testimony during the trial revealed that the victim had previously spit on two other staff members, neither of whom responded with physical violence, highlighting Grafmiller’s disproportionate and unlawful reaction,” according to a statement WBNS received from prosecutors following the verdict.

Last year, Grafmiller’s attorney said his client described the assault as a “moment of frustration.” He also told WBNS that she was remorseful.

Grafmiller faces up to 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine.

