Jury reaches verdict in case of man accused of killing pregnant woman, 16-year-old boy

DAYTON — A Montgomery County jury has reached a verdict in the case involving a man who is accused of shooting and killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend and a 16-year-old boy.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell has been following this trial all week. He’ll have the latest from the courtroom tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00 and 6:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

Nicole “Nico” Cunigan, Jr., 33, is on trial for the murders of Precious Taste, the mother of his children, and their unborn child, as well as Deante Johnson.

The trial, which started Tuesday, had closing statements Friday morning. The jury began deliberations around 2 p.m.

Cunigan has 10 different charges against him. His lawyer tried to say that no one ever even proved Cunigan was the man captured on video firing a gun and jumping into a home.

Prosecutors described him as a widely jealous and obsessive man who stalked his ex and the mother of his children.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group