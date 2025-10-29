‘Just heartbreaking;’ Neighbors shocked as officers continue double-murder suicide investigation

Neighbors are speaking out after a double-murder suicide in the Miami Valley.

‘Overwrought with emotion;’ Neighbor speaks out after double murder-suicide in Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — Officers continue to investigate a double murder-suicide that spanned three counties in the Miami Valley.

The investigation started just after 2 a.m. on Saturday. This was after people in Greene County called 911.

Hershovitz said all three people who worked at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Air Force 1st Lieutenant Jaime Gustitus, 25, was found dead in her home on Honey Tree Place in Sugarcreek Township.

West Milton Police said that Gustitus and Jayme Prichard, 33, were both killed by 34-year-old Jacob Prichard.

The Prichards worked at Wright-Patt as civilian employees.

Police said that Jacob killed Jaymee before killing himself in West Milton. The Prichards lived in Huber Heights. Police said that Jacob drove to Sugarcreek Township and killed Gustitus.

Neighbors who lived next to the Prichards can’t believe what’s happened.

“He was very nice, Jaymee was a wonderful mom, always smiling, always had her babies, in itself, is just heartbreaking,” a woman said.

Base officials told News Center 7 that Gustitus worked in the 711th Human Performance Wing.

Jacob worked in the Air Force research laboratory, and Jaymee worked in the Life Cycle Management Center.

